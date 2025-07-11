Western Cape Health welcomes funding to strengthen HIV and TB response

The Western Cape Government welcomes the R590 million in additional funding that will be allocated to provincial health departments, as announced by National Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi in his recent budget speech which will be allocated to HIV and tuberculosis (TB) programmes.

This crucial funding will go a long way in helping provinces address the shortfall caused by the withdrawal of key international donor funding earlier this year. In the Western Cape, the funding loss amounted to approximately R360 million, impacting around 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and nearly 700 jobs. The withdrawal affected vital provincial programmes delivered in partnership with NGOs, which focused on the prevention, treatment, and ongoing care of people living with HIV and TB.

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, said, “We welcome this additional funding to support residents in their health journeys to recover from TB and to manage and prevent HIV. In the Western Cape, we have been hard at work mitigating the effects of the funding shortfalls and planning for the future of HIV and TB programmes based on various funding scenarios. We have co-created a tiered response to ensure continuity of critical and essential services while adapting to the unfolding funding realities, with agility and foresight.”

“This funding will allow us to intensify efforts in priority areas, accelerate the digitisation of health records to strengthen data systems, and allocate additional resources to stabilise and support the health system. Our goal remains clear: to ensure that residents continue to receive the high-quality HIV and TB care they deserve.”

In the Western Cape, previous donor funding supported a range of critical services, including community outreach, health education, counselling, adherence support, mobile X-ray services, and other essential interventions. The provincial government also used donor funding through a government-to-government agreement for technical services and health systems strengthening, including testing, data analysis, and community-based support staff.

Following the funding cuts earlier this year, the Western Cape Government acted swiftly to mitigate the impact. This included fast-tracking the digitisation of patient records and prescriptions and expanding the rollout of multi-month prescriptions, enabling stable patients – including those on antiretroviral therapy (ART) – to collect their medication less frequently, reducing pressure on clinics.

Western Cape Minister of Finance, Deidré Baartman, added, “This allocation of funds is not just a financial lifeline, it is an investment in the health and dignity of our residents. The Western Cape Government has a proven track record of delivery and is ready to make every Rand count. We call on the National Treasury to issue the allocation letters to provinces without delay, and to ensure that these funds are distributed swiftly and fairly so that we can continue our work uninterrupted.”

The Western Cape remains committed to building a healthier, more resilient province—one where no one is left behind in the fight against HIV and TB.

