Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads an intergovernmental campaign on bogus colleges in East London CBD, 14 to 15 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead a two-day intergovernmental campaign on 14 and 15 July 2025 in East London, Eastern Cape, to raise awareness about bogus institutions of higher education ahead of the second-semester registration and student intake.

The awareness campaign will be conducted in partnership with the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Employment and Labour.

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr. Princess Faku, and other senior leaders will join the Deputy Minister during the campaign.

Deputy Minister Gondwe has consistently emphasised that ongoing awareness campaigns are an effective method to assist students and parents in avoiding illegal higher education institutions.

The Deputy Minister will also be accompanied by officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training, SAPS, and other government departments as they undertake a walkabout in the East London CBD, conducting oversight of private institutions of higher education in the area.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Day One

Date: 14 July 2025

Time: 9h00 – 13h00

Starting point: New Council Chambers, City Hall, 105 Oxford St, East London

Day Two

Date: 15 July 2025

Time: 11h00 – 12h00

Location: Ebenezer Majombozi High School, Douglas Smith Hwy, Gompo, East London

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Bongani Fuzile

Buffalo City Municipality

Cell: 071 851 8639

E-mail: BonganiFu@buffalocity.gov.za

