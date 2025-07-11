Minister Leon Schreiber delivers enabling documents for residents of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality
On Thursday, 10 July 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, personally delivered enabling documents to the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality.
From 2 to 9 June, the Department of Home Affairs undertook an outreach programme at nine venues in different wards across the Northern Areas of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality. As part of this outreach, six mobile units were deployed. These units are fitted with cameras and fingerprint scanners to enable applications on the spot.
A total number of 723 applications were received during this outreach, ranging from Smart ID Cards to Birth Certificates. Between 3 and 10 July, the Department, led by Minister Schreiber, returned to these communities to provide applicants with their enabling documents.
Minister Schreiber said: “These ongoing outreaches are part of our commitment to delivering on our vision of Home Affairs @ home. It is a privilege for me to personally deliver these documents to applicants while we work to implement key reforms including online applications and courier delivery of enabling documents.”
Minister Schreiber concluded: “We do all of this work because we are committed to turning Home Affairs into a modern, digital-first institution that delivers dignity for all. The documents we provided to the people of the Northern Areas through this intensive outreach open doors to education, economic opportunities, financial inclusion and other services required for citizens to live a dignified life.”
Enquiries:
Siya Qoza
Cell: 082 898 1657
Duwayne Esau
Spokesperson for the Minister
Cell: 077 606 9702
