Re: Us Route 5 North of Vt Route 14 Down to One Lane in Coventry
The roadway is now back open.
Us Route 5 is down to one lane between Vt Route 14 N and Newport due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last while crews work the scene. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
