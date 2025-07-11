Submit Release
Re: Us Route 5 North of Vt Route 14 Down to One Lane in Coventry

The roadway is now back open.


From: Brooks, Rebecca
Sent: Friday, July 11, 2025 12:00 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Us Route 5 North of Vt Route 14 Down to One Lane in Coventry

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Route 5 is down to one lane between Vt Route 14 N  and Newport due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last while crews work the scene. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



