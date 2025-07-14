TAF Awards to Spotlight Award-Winning Filmmaker Terry C. Carney Sr., Cover Honoree of Stroke of Luck Magazine

Official logo of the Teachers Appreciation Foundation (TAF), the organizing body behind the 11th Annual TAF Awards and publisher of Stroke of Luck Magazine. Award-winning filmmaker Terry C. Carney Sr. graces the cover of the Summer 2025 issue of Stroke of Luck Magazine, a publication by the Teachers Appreciation Foundation (TAF).

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Annual Teachers Appreciation Foundation (TAF) Awards returns Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Enclave Event Center in Oklahoma City—honoring educators, administrators, and support staff whose dedication shapes future generations. This year’s event also spotlights award-winning filmmaker Terry C. Carney Sr., the cover honoree of Stroke of Luck Magazine’s Summer 2025 edition, published by TAF.Founded in 2014 by Executive Director Karim Muhammad, the TAF Awards was created to recognize the often-unsung heroes of education. “From school bus drivers and cafeteria workers to teachers and administrators, these individuals influence lives every single day,” says Muhammad. “Our mission is to uplift their stories and celebrate their impact.”Now in its eleventh year, the TAF Awards has grown into a nationally recognized gathering—often called “The Grammys for Dignitaries, Educators, and Support Staff.” The event honors those who not only educate students but also help stabilize families and strengthen communities.Though not an educator by profession, Carney uses film to confront urgent social issues and ignite conversations around mental health, mentorship, and community transformation. His critically acclaimed documentary, Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic, explores the mental health crisis at the root of gun violence. Through raw testimony and emotional storytelling, Carney’s work has sparked dialogue in schools and communities across the country—bridging the gap between media, mentorship, and education.To continue this dialogue, a free community screening of the documentary will be held the day after the awards ceremony—Friday, July 18 at 1 PM at the Gatsby Lounge in Oklahoma City. Terry C. Carney Sr. will be in attendance.Red Carpet & Photo Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to walk the red carpet, connect with dignitaries and community leaders, and be photographed by attending media outlets.Carney’s recognition reflects TAF’s broader commitment to honoring changemakers who educate beyond the classroom—through lived experience, meaningful work, and advocacy. His message powerfully aligns with TAF’s mission to uplift the school village: the collective force of teachers, staff, and support workers dedicated to shaping the future through education, mentorship, and care.The ceremony will be held at the Enclave Event Center, located at 2121 S. Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108—an upscale venue featuring an 11,000-square-foot ballroom, modern lighting and sound, and a full-service bar.🎟 Tickets are still available for this inspiring, community-centered celebration.🌐 Learn more about Terry C. Carney Sr. at www.terryccarneysr.com 📺 Watch the documentary now on Amazon Prime

