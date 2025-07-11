Submit Release
Deals, Diplomacy, and Day-After Plans: The Trump Administration's Middle East Strategy

As the Trump administration marks six months in office, it is pursuing a flurry of diplomatic initiatives across the Middle East — some publicly coordinated, others shaped behind closed doors. MEI Distinguished Diplomatic Fellow Mara Rudman joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to assess the administration’s broader regional strategy and its handling of key issues including Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations, the future of Gaza, US-Iran nuclear diplomacy, Israeli-Arab normalization, Lebanon’s political stalemate, and prospects for Israeli-Syrian talks. Rudman, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, offers a candid assessment of Trump’s transactional style, the role of regional partners, and the risks and opportunities of a diplomacy rooted more in personality than in policy consistency.

Recorded July 8, 2025

