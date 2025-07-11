St. Johnsbury Barracks / Impersonation of Officer - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005852

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/04/25, 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, near Market 32, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Impersonation of Officer

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating a report of a vehicle being stopped on Memorial Dr, near Market 32, in St. Johnsbury by a male identifying themselves as a “State Trooper.” The incident occurred on 07/04/25, at approximately 1615 hours. The unknown male was operating a smaller sized green vehicle that had flashing lights in the passenger side windshield. The male was described as a white male in his early 20s, wearing a green shirt and pants, with short dark hair, and brown eyes. The vehicle that was stopped was a blue Toyota Carolla. Anyone who may have witnessed the stop or has any information leading to the identity of this male is asked to contact the State Police at 802-748-3111 or tips can be sent anonymously using keyword VTIPS to 274637.

Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3