St. Johnsbury Barracks / Impersonation of Officer - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005852
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/04/25, 1615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, near Market 32, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Impersonation of Officer
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are investigating a report of a vehicle being stopped on Memorial Dr, near Market 32, in St. Johnsbury by a male identifying themselves as a “State Trooper.” The incident occurred on 07/04/25, at approximately 1615 hours. The unknown male was operating a smaller sized green vehicle that had flashing lights in the passenger side windshield. The male was described as a white male in his early 20s, wearing a green shirt and pants, with short dark hair, and brown eyes. The vehicle that was stopped was a blue Toyota Carolla. Anyone who may have witnessed the stop or has any information leading to the identity of this male is asked to contact the State Police at 802-748-3111 or tips can be sent anonymously using keyword VTIPS to 274637.
Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
