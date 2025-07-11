'Too Black Guys' Streetwear Story Becomes Audio Docuseries Exploring Black Entrepreneurship

Yoruba Media Labs unveils a 8 part audio series tracing the rise of Too Black Guys, the Canadian streetwear label became a symbol of Black identity and hip hop.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoruba Media Labs Announces Audio Series on Iconic Streetwear Brandoruba Media Labs is proud to announce development of a new premium audio series exploring the rise of Too Black Guys, the groundbreaking streetwear brand that helped shape hip-hop culture across North America and beyond.Founded in the early 1990s by visionary designer Adrian Aitcheson, TooBlack Guys quickly became a staple of urban fashion, known for bold graphics and powerful messaging rooted in Black history and pride.Fromprovocative slogans like “Coming to America,” “There is a debt to the Negro People that America cannot repay,” and “And they sold us like beasts…” to striking cultural statements, the brand’s designs were more than fashion — they were symbols of identity and resistance worn by artists, tastemakers, and fans seeking authenticity within hip-hop culture and beyond.Aitcheson, considered one of the true OGs in streetwear and hip-hop fashion, went on to serve as Design Director for Roots and later joined OVO (October’s Very Own) as Chief Product Officer — the globally renowned lifestyle brand co-founded by Drake. His journey reflects the evolution of hip-hop style from underground statements to mainstream luxury, all while staying true to cultural roots and community.Bringing this story to life, Yoruba Media Labs has tapped acclaimed journalist Datwon Thomas, former Editor-in-Chief of VIBE Magazine and one of hip-hop’s most respected voices, to moderate candid conversations with Aitcheson and many others. Together, they’ll explore not only the brand’s history but the broader narrative of Black entrepreneurship, theintersection of fashion and music, and the often-untold stories shaping hip-hop’s global influence.“I’ve said before that when I started, it would have been easier to get money from a bank with a gun than a business plan. A lot has changed since then… Or has it?” reflects Adrian Aitcheson. “More than just the story of my brand, I’m looking forward to hearing the thoughts of the guests and experts as Datwon leads them through conversations about the commercialization of culture and whether or not a brand built for our community could succeed today.”Joining the project as Executive Producer is Gavin Sheppard, co-founder of both The Remix Project and Quiet Agency. With a longstanding reputation for elevating creative talent and championing authentic cultural narratives, Sheppard brings deep expertise in storytelling and cultural marketing to the series.“Adrian is a cornerstone of the North American streetwear scene. In one form, fashion or another — he has provided the uniform for generationsof free thinkers and game changers. His ethos of quality designs, garments and ultimately, messages has helped to inspire and inform a global movement of excellence,” said Gavin Sheppard.“These are exactly the kinds of stories we’re committed to telling at Yoruba Media Labs,” said Wally Eltawashy, President of Yoruba Media Labs. “Too Black Guys isn’t just a brand — it’s part of the cultural fabric. It’s a story about hustle, identity, creativity, and community. Adrian’s journey shows how hip-hop is more than music: it’s a global movement.”The audio series will deliver an insider’s view into fashion, music, and cultural storytelling, capturing both nostalgia and forward-looking conversations about where streetwear and hip-hop culture are headed next.Yoruba Media Labs is currently developing the project for release in 2026, with plans to integrate the series into broader multimedia content exploring fashion, music, and urban culture.For partnership, brand collaboration, or media inquiries, please contact:Wally EltawashyPresident, Yoruba Media Labswally@yorubamedialabs.comAbout Yoruba Media LabsYoruba Media Labs develops and produces premium content thatamplifies diverse voices across film, television, audio, and digitalplatforms. From untold cultural stories to bold, innovative formats, YorubaMedia Labs creates IP that resonates globally and bridges culture,

