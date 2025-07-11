Submit Release
Joshua Shaff Sentenced for Murder of Majid Sateri

July 10, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Amy Mead sentenced Joshua Shaff, 34, to serve 70 years with 35 years suspended for the murder of Majid Sateri. Shaff previously pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree, pursuant to an agreement with the State.

This conviction stems from a 2020 incident where Shaff stabbed Sateri, 69, numerous times at the Mountain View Apartments in Juneau while experiencing psychotic symptoms.

The case was prosecuted by the Juneau District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Juneau Police Department, with the late Daniel Darbonne as the lead officer.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

