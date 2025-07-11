Colton Keith Thomas to Serve 18 Years for Sexual Assault

July 10, 2025

(Kenai, AK) â€“ On July 8, 2025, Colton Keith Thomas, 23, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 22 years suspended, resulting in an initial active term of imprisonment of 18 years, for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree as part of a plea agreement.

On his release from custody, Thomas will be on probation for a period of 15 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender on his release from custody. The conviction was based on Thomas’s sexual assault of both his romantic partner and a close friend who had been in a long-term relationship with Thomas’ brother.

The matter was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julie Matucheski, with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti. The matter was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers, with the primary investigating officer being Investigator Edwin Anderson.

