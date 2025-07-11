Sol Endocrinology Offers Comprehensive Lipedema Consultation in Dallas, Texas

Sol Endocrinology offers expert lipedema diagnosis and care in Dallas, led by Dr. Erin Roe, empowering women with relief and personalized treatment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sol Endocrinology , led by renowned endocrinologist Dr. Erin Roe, is proud to offer consultation and evaluation services around the medical condition of Lipedema for patients around the Dallas metro area. Lipedema, a misunderstood and often misdiagnosed condition, affects millions of women leading to chronic pain, swelling, and disproportionate fat accumulation, especially in the legs and arms following periods of intense hormone fluctuation such as childbirth or menopause.. Sol Endocrinology is taking a stand to raise awareness and provide accurate clinical diagnosis to help patients get the treatment they need and reclaim their mobility, comfort, and confidence.Unlike ordinary weight gain, lipedema is a chronic fat disorder that resists diet and exercise, and it is frequently mistaken for obesity or lymphedema. At Sol Endocrinology, Dr. Roe and her expert team recognize lipedema for what it is: a progressive, hormonally-linked condition that deserves serious medical attention and compassionate care.“Too many women are dismissed or misdiagnosed when struggling with lipedema,” said Dr. Roe. “Our mission is to offer these patients clarity, relief, and personalized support rooted in science.”The clinic’s new lipedema program includes thorough clinical evaluations to ensure accurate diagnosis, distinguishing lipedema from other conditions like lymphedema. Once diagnosed, patients are offered personalized, evidence-based care plans designed to manage symptoms and improve overall quality of life.Services include:- Comprehensive Diagnostics & Assessment- Compression Therapy & Fitting Support- Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) Therapy- Lifestyle Coaching for Nutrition and Movement- Emotional Wellness & Community Support ResourcesDr. Roe emphasizes a holistic, multi-faceted approach that goes beyond physical treatment. Patients receive guidance on anti-inflammatory diets, customized fitness strategies such as low-impact aquatic workouts, and emotional support through peer groups and mental health resources.Lipedema impairs daily living activities and creates a debilitating state of chronic pain for those living with it. “Many women suffer in silence,” added Dr. Roe.“At Sol Endocrinology, we want our patients to know they are seen, heard, and supported every step of the way.”Located in the heart of Dallas, Sol Endocrinology is a welcoming destination for women ready to find answers and take back control of their health. With a dedication to cutting-edge care and patient empowerment, Dr. Roe’s team is committed to helping patients feel better, move better, and live better.About Sol EndocrinologySol Endocrinology, led by Dr. Erin Roe, provides science-driven, compassionate hormone and metabolic care for women throughout the Dallas area. From thyroid and adrenal health to PCOS and now lipedema, the practice is committed to personalized, root-cause medicine that empowers patients and restores vitality.

