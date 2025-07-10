First Partner highlights apprenticeship program helping underrepresented youth break into careers in California’s iconic entertainment industry

“Apprenticeships are one of the most effective ways to connect young people to meaningful, high-wage careers. The Handy Foundation is demonstrating how apprenticeships can bring together labor and industry to expand access and equity across California’s film and television workforce. Their program reflects key elements of the Governor’s Master Plan for Career Education and shows what’s possible through investments like our COYA grants, which support community-based organizations that are connecting opportunity youth to long-term career pathways.” — Stewart Knox, Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development.

Last month, Governor Newsom helped support the expansion of the California Film Commission’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program to a $750 million credit package, which is helping protect jobs, strengthen small businesses, and re-invest in California’s iconic creative economy. Together, with the tax credits and the Governor’s Career Master Plan for Education, the State of California is not only helping boost entertainment production, it is investing in building more pathways from the classroom to high-wage careers, including in the entertainment industry.

“The Governor’s expansion of the film and TV tax credit program sends a clear message: California is serious about building a stronger, more inclusive entertainment industry. That means creating real, long-term career pathways for underrepresented voices. With the support of the COYA grant, state tax credits, and our committed industry partners, we’re using tools like registered apprenticeships to help people not just get in the door, but thrive in well-paid, sustainable careers.” — Ri-Karlo Handy, CEO & Founder of The Handy Foundation.

July 10th is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, when advocates across the nation help bring attention to the persistent wage gap that exists for Black women. The wage gap for Black women compared to non-Hispanic white men is .66 cents vs. $1 for full time, year-round workers.

For Handy Foundation trainees, the fight for career opportunities and pay equity is personal. Two alumni share what the program means to them and how the Foundation is helping lead change:

“Through the Handy Foundation, I’ve not only had the opportunity to work, but to be recognized for the operational excellence I bring to each production. As we recognize Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, it’s a reminder and a call to action. In an industry where our labor has too often been overlooked, equity is transformative. It says we belong, we lead, and we deserve to be paid accordingly.” — Brooke Nicholas, Handy Foundation Production Coordinator alum, now working in the industry.

“Black women have helped shape our culture, yet are still fighting for equal pay and representation. As a Mexican-American working in entertainment, I’m so grateful that an organization like the Handy Foundation exists and is helping change the industry by opening doors for voices like ours.”— Dalia Soto-Beltran, HF Assistant Editor Alum, now working in the industry.

Launched in 2020, the Handy Foundation partners with labor unions, high schools, community colleges, government organizations, other non-profits and industry leaders to create pathways for underrepresented talent to build lasting careers in entertainment.