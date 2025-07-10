Governor Shapiro Announces $4.5 Million Investment from Energy Storage Innovator Verne Inc. to Build Its First Manufacturing Facility in Lycoming County, Creating 61 Jobs and Growing Pennsylvania’s Clean Energy Economy

The company, which has developed a process to improve the efficiency of hydrogen storage and distribution, is building its first manufacturing facility in the Marcellus Energy Park in Lycoming County.

Growing the manufacturing, energy, and innovation industries is a key focus of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy for the Commonwealth – and his Administration has secured more than $25.2 billion in private sector investments.

Muncy, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Verne Inc. Co-Founder David Jaramillo and local leaders to announce that Verne Inc. — a California-based energy storage innovator — will open its first manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. The nearly $4.5 million project will create at least 61 new, full-time jobs in Lycoming County and further cement Pennsylvania’s leadership in clean energy and advanced manufacturing. The Commonwealth is investing more than $1.27 million to support the project.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive and business-friendly, securing more than $25.2 billion in private sector investments and nearly 11,000 new jobs. Through the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, historic site development funding, and streamlined permitting and licensing, the Shapiro Administration is delivering real results and attracting cutting-edge companies like Verne.

“Pennsylvania is making strategic investments to grow our innovation, energy, and manufacturing industries, and Verne clearly recognized that our Commonwealth is competing again because they chose us over Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia for its first manufacturing facility in the country,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is proud to win deal like this that strengthen our local communities, grow our manufacturing sector, and position Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation and job creation. We’re competing aggressively for private sector investment — and Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Verne developed a process to increase the density of hydrogen by storing the gas in a cold-and-compressed state, making it more efficient to transport in larger volumes. Scaling up to commercial operations, the company will manufacture hydrogen storage vessels at its new facility in the Marcellus Energy Park in Muncy, partnering with local manufacturers to leverage their expertise in critical processes. Verne’s storage and transportation vessels will help Pennsylvania expand its nation-leading energy sector, which includes an exceptionally strong natural gas industry.

To support the project, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) provided the company with a funding offer that includes a $1 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $153,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $122,000 WEDnetPA grant to help train its new employees. The company can also apply for Research and Development tax credits, which could provide additional benefits.

“This investment in Verne is another example of how the Shapiro Administration is diversifying our energy sector while fostering innovation and supporting the Commonwealth’s vital manufacturing industry,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “It also shows what Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy is achieving — firmly establishing Pennsylvania’s status as a leader in innovation, economic development, and job creation.”

Founded in San Francisco in 2020, Verne provides modern energy distribution solutions for sectors including construction, data centers, drilling, ports and more. Verne is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Army, and many major companies across the country.

“After conducting a nationwide search, we determined that North Central Pennsylvania was the perfect place to establish our manufacturing footprint. The proximity to key partners in the region was a crucial factor, as it will allow Verne to leverage their expertise to optimize our supply chain and manufacturing processes,” said Ted McKlveen, Verne Co-founder & CEO. “This facility will accelerate our impact in delivering energy to power critical industries that are currently not being served by our nation’s electricity grid.”

“We are pleased to see Verne locating their first manufacturing operation here in Lycoming County at the Marcellus Energy Park,” said Jason Fink, President and CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “Lycoming County and Pennsylvania are the perfect fit for this hydrogen sector development. We not only have the natural resources but also the talent required from in-state colleges and universities to support and grow with them. This is yet another example of how the local and regional economic development organizations work together with BusinessPA to get things done in bringing new industry to Pennsylvania.”“Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania is pleased to see Verne, Inc. expanding at the Marcellus Energy Park, and we look forward to continuing our support of their growth there,” said Josh Bradley, Regional Manager, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania. “Their innovative approach to hydrogen storage aligns with our mission to support advanced manufacturing and clean energy technologies that drive sustainable growth in Pennsylvania.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Last month, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

The Shapiro Administration remains committed to meeting the need for new generation by getting more power projects built in Pennsylvania as part of the Governor’s “Lightning Plan” to create jobs, reduce emissions, and ensure safe, reliable, affordable power for Pennsylvanians for the long term.

Supported by a broad coalition of labor and industry leaders, environmental advocates, and consumer groups, the Governor’s commonsense energy plan will create jobs, lower costs for consumers, speed up permitting, and protect Pennsylvania from global instability by building more energy generation in Pennsylvania — positioning the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come.

Read more about Governor Shapiro's 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor's 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

