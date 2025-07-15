Rad TV Launches its Global Video Streaming Platform and NFT-Led Reality TV Series 'The Real Metaverse' on Base

Rad TV just launched on Base and brought The Real Metaverse show to life onchain.

Rad TV, the streaming service backed Sony and Disney, launches re-imagined video streaming and an NFT-based reality spoof series on Coinbase’s Base network.

We spent years building a Hollywood-grade creator-centric streaming service. By integrating Base, we've delivered what Hollywood doesn’t want built. Instant, fair, auditable streaming and payments.” — Tony Mugavero, CEO of Rad TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad TV , a next-gen streaming service backed by names like Sony and Disney, today launched its global video streaming service on Coinbase’s Base blockchain. This launch rethinks the infrastructure of Hollywood and creator payouts and IP, replacing more centralized and unauditable systems with a transparent, instantaneous, and decentralized economic model. Creators and studios can publish video content onchain and distribute globally to all major Smart TVs and mobile devices, with revenues shared instantly and transparently among all collaborators, all viewable on the blockchain ledger immediately.The platform is designed to address well-documented challenges in Hollywood and the creator economy:- Automated Multi-Party Payouts: Smart contracts distribute revenue to as many as 100 collaborators per project upon purchase.- On-Chain Transparency: All transactions are recorded on the blockchain, creating a verifiable and auditable ledger for earnings and analytics.- Direct Revenue Model: Payments aren't held by the platform before payout, which results in a larger portion of revenue being paid to creators instantly.- IP Control: Creators maintain ownership of their intellectual property, and can create unlimited editions or limited collector editions for fans.- Distribution: This technology handles distribution to smart TVs, mobile devices, web, PlayStation, PSVR, and Meta Quest, where NFTs have traditionally been limited to web and mobile only distribution.To demonstrate these capabilities, Rad TV has released an original animated series titled "The Real Metaverse". The show features characters from five well-known NFT collections (Bored Apes, Doodles, World of Women, Cool Cats, and Robotos). The series is currently available exclusively on the Rad TV platform, with content ownership and transactions processed on the Base network. The individual episodes can be purchased directly onchain , or viewers can subscribe with either the monthly subscription or the Stream Pass NFT. Unlike traditional monthly subscriptions, the Stream Pass NFT is a one-time purchase that grants permanent access to premium content and can be resold by the owner on a secondary market.Rad TV is also making its platform infrastructure available to other businesses through a suite of developer APIs. This B2B service builds on the company's history of developing custom AI, Web3, VR, and streaming initiatives and channels for major media and technology companies, including Disney, Sony, and Verizon.About Rad TVRad TV is the next generation of video streaming. By giving creators the tools to distribute and monetize innovative content like AI Video, Web3-based IP, and VR on major streaming devices, Rad TV takes traditional video streaming to the next level for fans and storytelling. Not only can viewers subscribe to Rad TV’s large library of content, but fans can also purchase content directly from creators with instant, transparent multi-party payments, and verifiable ownership on blockchain. Rad TV also launched the world’s first subscription access NFT on blockchain, the Stream Pass, that you can own and even resell. The Rad TV app is accessible on multiple devices, including PlayStation PS4 and PS5 consoles, PS VR, PS VR2, Apple TV, iOS, Apple Vision Pro, Amazon Fire, Android, Google TV, Meta Quest, and more coming soon. Rad TV is a long time trusted partner in innovative media, from independent studios and creators along with industry giants like Sony, Disney, Paramount, and NBCUniversal. Rad TV is reshaping streaming for the modern age. http://radtv.com

The Real Metaverse Teaser Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.