Access Fixtures Launches Online Amperage Calculator for LED Lighting

Amperage Calculator for LED Lighting

Calculating LED amp draw is crucial for safety. To prevent costly mistakes, Access Fixtures launched a calculator to empower our clients to determine the correct amperage for their lighting projects.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading manufacturer of High-Performance Commercial, Industrial, and Sports LED lighting, has launched a new online calculator and comprehensive guide focused on LED light amperage. This user-friendly tool is designed to help electricians, contractors, and project managers accurately calculate the amp draw of LED lights, eliminating guesswork and ensuring project safety.

Understanding the LED light amperage is a critical first step for any lighting project. The new guide and calculator address common questions such as "What is the LED light amperage draw for my circuit?" and "How many amps does an LED light fixture use?" By providing clear answers, the resource helps prevent circuit overloads and non-compliance with electrical codes. It breaks down the fundamental relationship between amperage, voltage, and wattage, using the essential formula: Watts / Volts = Amps.

"Properly calculating the LED light amperage is a non-negotiable step for any safe lighting installation, yet it's an area where costly mistakes can happen," says Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "Access Fixtures launched this calculator to empower our clients and the wider community with a simple tool to determine the correct LED amp draw for their projects safely and efficiently. An informed customer is a safe customer, and that is a top priority."

The educational guide offers key insights into:

Determining LED Amp Draw: Learn how to calculate the load for a single LED light's amperage rating and sum the total for all fixtures on a circuit.

Choosing Correct Components: Discover how to select the appropriate wire gauge and circuit breaker ratings to match the electrical load.

Avoiding Costly Errors: Understand common installation mistakes that can lead to damaged light fixtures due to incorrect LED light amp calculations.

One of the most critical takeaways from the guide is a safety warning advising against operating LED fixtures on the same electrical circuit as HID lighting, heavy machinery, or power tools. This common error introduces significant electrical noise and power surges that can cause irreversible damage to LED drivers.

Upgrading your traditional fixtures? Whether you are planning a large-scale commercial installation or a specialized sports lighting project, having the right fixtures and the correct LED light amperage calculations is essential.

