Doula Doc & Me Launches Statewide Initiative to Reduce Maternal Health Disparities in Underserved Communities

Led by Dr. Mona Fakih and Dr. Batoul Abdallah, Doula Doc & Me Expands Access to Community-Based Doulas Across Michigan to Reduce Maternal Health Disparities

This is a movement grounded in community, collaboration, and compassion.” — Dr. Batoul Abdallah, PhD, President, Doula Doc & Me

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold effort to confront maternal health disparities and elevate care for underserved birthing populations, Doula Doc & Me is expanding its collaborative model across Michigan, matching doulas to families to ensure no mother goes without support.Co-founded by Dr. Mona Fakih , Medical Director, and Dr. Batoul Abdallah , PhD, President, Doula Doc & Me is a pioneering program that focuses on employing doulas to support women during pregnancy, delivery, and postnatal periods to improve health outcomes in maternal and infant care. This model strengthens the continuum of care by aligning doula support with medical protocols, ultimately improving health outcomes for both mothers and infants.“We’re not just connecting patients to doulas, we’re building a statewide system of wraparound support where doulas play a vital role in ensuring patients receive the care, education, and follow-up they need,” said Dr. Fakih.Centered on Equity, Built for IntegrationDoula Doc & Me was created with a singular purpose: to revolutionize childbirth support for all women.At Dr. Fakih’s own practice in Dearborn Heights, doulas are already integrated into the OB/GYN team, serving as trusted liaisons throughout pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum period. The result is a more connected, comprehensive care experience that breaks down barriers to healthcare, prioritizing equity and access.“This is a movement grounded in community, collaboration, and compassion,” said Dr. Abdallah. “By matching doulas to patients, we can make every pregnancy, birth, and recovery safer and healthier, one family at a time.”Why OB/GYN Practices Are Partnering with Doula Doc & MeContracting with doulas through Doula Doc & Me allows practices to offer comprehensive support services while maintaining alignment with their clinical standards. Doulas operate as 1099 independent contractors and are carefully matched to practices for a seamless integration into care teams.“Working with trained doulas has been immensely beneficial for both our practice and our patients,” said Dr. Fakih. “It has allowed us to offer a more holistic approach to care, improve satisfaction, and better support women throughout their birthing journey.”Doula Doc & Me is currently expanding its network and actively seeking certified doulas and healthcare providers interested in collaborative partnerships. Doulas can access meaningful placement opportunities and support, while OB/GYN practices and hospitals can integrate doula care as a unique offering that improves patient outcomes.For more information on how to partner, refer a patient, or join the network, visit: www.douladocandme.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.