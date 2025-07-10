TSG Partners with Large OCIO to Deliver Comprehensive Investment Performance Training to Over 155 Professionals

Multi-location training program brings TSG’s performance measurement curriculum to investment teams across northeast US cities and virtual participants globally

Our customized curriculum will provide their investment professionals with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in their diverse roles across their organization.” — David D. Spaulding, DPS, CIPM

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSG (formerly known as The Spaulding Group, Inc. ( www.tsgperformance.com )), the leading boutique firm providing GIPSand non-GIPS verifications, investment performance measurement training, consulting, research, and publishing, today announced a comprehensive training partnership with a large OCIO, delivering customized performance measurement education to more than 155 investment professionals across multiple locations in 2025.The specialized training program features four sessions of TSG’s flagship course, “ Fundamentals of Investment Performance Measurement ,” tailored specifically for the OCIO's performance and analytics teams. The sessions are being conducted in-person in two northeast US cities, with an additional virtual class accommodating participants in Asia and other locations.The comprehensive curriculum is designed to provide participants with essential knowledge of performance measurement concepts, methodologies, and practical applications relevant to their roles in performance and analytics, client reporting, program management, and regulatory reporting. The training addresses the evolving needs of investment professionals who require deep expertise in performance measurement.“We’re honored to partner with this large OCIO to deliver our comprehensive training program,” said David D. Spaulding, DPS, CIPM, CEO and Founder of TSG. “This multi-location approach demonstrates the global nature of today’s investment management industry and our client’s commitment to ensuring their entire team has access to the highest level of quality education. Our customized curriculum will provide their investment professionals with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in their diverse roles across their organization.”The partnership represents a significant investment in professional development, reflecting the critical importance of performance measurement expertise in today’s complex investment landscape. The OCIO’s commitment to comprehensive training across multiple locations and time zones underscores its dedication to maintaining excellence in client service and analytical capabilities.TSG has established itself as the industry leader in investment performance education, having trained over 4,500 investment professionals and conducted more than 100 in-house training programs for dozens of leading investment industry firms worldwide. The company’s expertise spans performance measurement, attribution analysis, risk measurement, and the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS).About TSGTSG is the leading boutique provider of GIPS and non-GIPS verifications, investment performance measurement training, consulting, research, and publishing. TSG helps firms worldwide strengthen their performance measurement practices and maintain compliance with industry standards.To learn more about TSG’s customized training programs or to schedule a session for your team, visit www.TSGperformance.com/training or contact us at PFowler@tsgperformance.com.GIPSis a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

