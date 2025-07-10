Minister Parks Tau welcomes new agreement in Vodacom and Maziv Merger

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competiton, Mr Parks Tau, has welcomed the agreement reached between the merging parties and the Competition Commission in the Vodacom-Maziv merger deal.

The substantial public interest commitments made by the merging parties will significantly improve access to affordable internet for underserved communities, thus enabling easier participation in economic activity, particularly for young people.

The Minister further welcomes the investment committed by parties. This commitment will ensure that South Africa participates meaningfully in the global economy through new sectors like Generative Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things and other ICT related sectors which will propel the world into the future.

The matter will proceed, unopposed, at the Competition Appeal Court where the agreement will be placed before the Court for its final consideration.

The Minister thanks all parties involved for their constructive engagement throughout this process.

