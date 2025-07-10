DNREC Sets July 14 Temporary Closure of Ommelanden Hunter Ed Training Center’s Trap, Skeet and 5-Stand Ranges

Several of the ranges at DNREC’s Ommelanden Hunting Education and Training Center will be temporarily closed while a lead recovery project in trap, skeet and 5-stand fields takes place /DNREC photo



Rifle and Pistol Range to Remain Open During Lead Recovery Operation With Expected Completion Date of Oct. 7

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will temporarily close access to several ranges at the Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center and Range in New Castle County starting Monday, July 14. A DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife lead recovery project will collect lead and clay target debris from Ommelanden’s trap, skeet and 5-stand fields. The rifle and pistol range will remain open during the project, for which work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center is one of two state shooting ranges managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. The range offers trap and skeet shooting, rifle and pistol shooting, archery and more.

More information about Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center and Range can be found on the DNREC website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Bluesky or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

