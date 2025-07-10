Minister Maropene Ramokgopa hosts Global Development Leaders under SA’s G20 Leadership, 20 to 25 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, will host the Fourth G20 Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting and the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Development from 20–25 July 2025 at Skukuza Lodge, Kruger National Park, South Africa, under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. These meetings will bring together G20 member states, invited countries, and international organisations to advance global development cooperation and the financing of sustainable development. Held under the theme “Solidarity, Sustainability and Equality,” the meetings will focus on:

1. High-Level Principles on Global Public Goods and Global Public Investment

2. Mobilising Finance for Development and Means of Implementation

3. Building Resilience through Universal Social Protection Floors

Media are invited to attend the following sessions:

21 July 2025 | 09h00 – 09h30

Opening Session of the G20 4th Development Working Group

By Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa

25 July 2025 | 09h00 – 09h45

Opening Session of the G20 Development Working Group Ministerial Meeting

By Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa

Media Opportunities:

Interviews with key speakers and officials can be arranged on the sidelines of the meetings from 20–25 July 2025. A virtual link for the opening sessions will be provided to international media upon request.

Media Accreditation:

To attend, media representatives must register by 15 July 2025 with: Ms Jesselene Pandaram +27 79 833 3176 Jesselene@dpme.gov.za

For enquiries relating to the Ministry:

Mr Litha Mpondwana

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Ministry: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

For enquiries relating to the Department:

Mr Thomas Nkosi

Chief Director: Strategy & Communications

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za

