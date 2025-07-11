John Donsbach of Donsbach Lewis LLC Addresses Estate Planning Misconceptions in HelloNation

JOHN A. DONSBACH

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do people misunderstand about the role of a will in estate planning? John Donsbach of Donsbach Lewis LLC offers clarity on this issue in a featured article published by HelloNation . He explains that while a will is a valuable legal tool, it represents only one part of a complete estate plan and leaves critical areas unaddressed if used in isolation.Donsbach points out that a simple will can direct asset transfers and name guardians for minors but does not prevent probate or offer privacy. It also offers no protection in cases of incapacity. To achieve comprehensive coverage, additional documents such as a durable power of attorney and a healthcare directive are necessary. These instruments ensure that trusted individuals can manage finances and make medical decisions if the individual becomes incapacitated.Trusts also play an important role, particularly for families with young children, special needs beneficiaries, or property in multiple states. A revocable living trust can streamline asset management, reduce probate involvement, and maintain privacy. As Donsbach notes, the most effective estate planning combines these components into a coordinated system. The article, What Most People Get Wrong About Wills, provides essential guidance for anyone seeking a reliable and durable approach to managing their legacy.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

