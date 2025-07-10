Dancer and Choreographer Mina Rose Shares Artistic Journey Rooted in Multicultural Upbringing

NYC-based dancer and choreographer Mina Rose shares how her multicultural roots inspire a deeply expressive and evolving dance journey.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the middle of New York City’s fast-paced dance world, Mina Rose brings something truly special to the stage. Her style is full of emotion, rich with culture, and shaped by her life growing up between different worlds. Mina was raised in Switzerland in a Swiss-Mediterranean household, where she experienced both structure and warmth. “I grew up with this mix of precision and passion,” she says. “That mix shows up in how I move—in how I tell stories through dance.”Her training blends Ballet, Horton, Jazz, and Contemporary dance, but she doesn’t stop there. Mina adds improvisation, rhythm, and cultural influences to make her movement language feel honest, human, and deeply personal. “I love dance that expresses real emotion,” she says. “For me, it’s about more than just technique—it’s about connection.”Mina trained at Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London before moving to New York to study at The Ailey School, where she performed works by acclaimed choreographers Ephrat Asherie and Janice Rosario. She was also part of the Ailey Student Performance Group, where she had the opportunity to explore both repertory and original works on a deeper level.Her choreographic work began with pieces like Tides of Thoughts and Playful Flow in London. In New York, she premiered Echoes of You at the Beauty Is the Home of Hope Festival. Most recently, she created Joyful Liberation, a solo about freedom and embodiment, commissioned by the Phyllis Rose Dance Company. The piece was such a success that it’s now part of the company’s official lineup through 2029.Mina is currently dancing with both the Phyllis Rose Dance Company and the Mosaic Dance Theater Company. With Mosaic, she took on the solo role of Jacintha in Impressions of the Alhambra, highlighting her versatility and expressive range as a performer.Right now, Mina is developing a new piece that explores the voices and experiences of women. The project, scheduled to premiere in 2026, will explore themes of strength, vulnerability, and self-expression. It will include dance, spoken word, and sound—bringing together multiple forms of art to tell powerful, personal stories.“I want to make space for things that are often left unsaid,” Mina says. “This project is about listening, expressing, and reclaiming voice—especially through movement.”From Europe to New York, Mina Rose continues to build a career full of meaning, creativity, and cultural connection. Her dance is more than performance—it’s storytelling from the soul

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.