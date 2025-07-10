Radiologic Expert Kenneth Andrews of K&A Radiologic Technology Shares Insights on Portable X-Rays in HelloNation

Kenneth C. Andrews

What do most people get wrong about portable X-rays?

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do most people get wrong about portable X-rays? According to Kenneth C. Andrews of K & A Radiologic Technology Services, Inc., one of the most common misunderstandings is the belief that diagnostic X-rays must be performed in hospitals or outpatient clinics. In a featured article in HelloNation , Andrews explains how today’s portable X-ray systems offer hospital-grade imaging quality delivered directly to patients in non-hospital settings, including nursing facilities and private homes.This evolution in mobile radiography addresses far more than convenience. As the article notes, for patients who are immobile, cognitively impaired, or medically fragile, traveling for imaging services can pose unnecessary health risks. Portable X-ray eliminates the need for ambulance transport and lengthy clinic visits while maintaining diagnostic clarity and adherence to radiation safety standards. Modern portable units use digital detectors and advanced software to produce high-resolution images, operated by certified technologists trained in bedside imaging.Another frequent misconception involves radiation exposure. Andrews points out that current mobile systems include dose control and shielding capabilities equal to those found in traditional radiology departments. When used appropriately, they meet all regulatory guidelines for patient and staff safety. Additionally, portable X-ray services support healthcare cost efficiency by reducing emergency room use, transportation expenses, and delays in diagnosis.The article, What Most People Get Wrong About Portable X-Rays , provides a clear explanation of how mobile radiography is a vital part of today’s healthcare ecosystem, especially where in-place care can make the most impact.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

