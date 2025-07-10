High Flow Nasal Cannula Market to Reach USD 13.30 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market

Increasing prevalence of COPD and other respiratory illnesses across hospitals and home care settings is driving the demand for high flow nasal cannula market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a Mordor Intelligence report on the High Flow Nasal Cannula industry, the market is estimated at USD 8.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period (2025-2030). High flow nasal cannulas are increasingly used in hospitals and home care settings to provide respiratory support, particularly for patients with hypoxemic respiratory failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).The High Flow Nasal Cannula market is driven by rising hospital admissions related to respiratory disorders, growing adoption of non-invasive ventilation, and the benefits of high flow nasal cannula therapy in reducing patient intubation rates.Key Market Trends in the High Flow Nasal Cannula Market1. Increased Adoption in Intensive Care UnitsHospitals are increasingly using high flow nasal cannulas in intensive care settings to manage acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. Their ability to deliver heated and humidified oxygen at high flow rates improves patient comfort and reduces the need for invasive ventilation.2. Rising Use in Home Healthcare SettingsThere is a growing trend of using high flow nasal cannulas for home care, especially for patients with chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and interstitial lung disease. The availability of portable and user-friendly devices supports this shift toward home-based oxygen therapy.3. Strong Demand Due to Respiratory Disease BurdenThe global burden of chronic respiratory diseases, including COPD and asthma, is driving demand for effective oxygen therapy solutions. High flow nasal cannulas are becoming an essential part of treatment protocols to improve patient outcomes.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Market DynamicsDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, high flow nasal cannulas were widely used to manage respiratory distress and avoid intubation in many patients. This has led to sustained awareness and increased procurement of these devices by hospitals for future respiratory emergencies.Regional Demand PatternsNorth America remains a key market due to higher healthcare expenditure and availability of advanced respiratory care infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness strong growth driven by increasing awareness about non-invasive ventilation solutions, improving healthcare facilities, and rising burden of respiratory diseases in countries such as China and India.Industry Response and OutlookThe healthcare industry has rapidly integrated high flow nasal cannulas (HFNC) into clinical practice due to their effectiveness in treating acute hypoxemic respiratory failure and reducing the need for invasive ventilation. Hospitals expanded HFNC device inventories during the COVID-19 pandemic to manage severe respiratory distress casesMajor PlayersThe High Flow Nasal Cannula market is led by several standout companies, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Teleflex, Vapotherm Inc., Masimo Corp. (TNI medical AG), and ResMed identified as the top five players globally. These firms, listed without any ranking order, spearhead innovation and market share. Beyond the top tier, the market features additional established names including Hamilton Medical, Smiths Group, Flexicare Medical, Devatec S.A., Great Group Medical, Medline Industries, FisherBiotech, Teijin Pharma, HEYER Medical, Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD), Cardinal Health, GE HealthCare Technologies, and Koninklijke PhilipsFor ore information Visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/high-flow-nasal-cannula-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe High Flow Nasal Cannula market is set to record steady growth driven by its critical role in respiratory care, especially in managing hypoxemic conditions without invasive procedures. Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/high-flow-nasal-cannula-market?utm_source=einpr Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & Défense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

