This recall involves updating instructions for using devices and does not involve removing them from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without following the updated instructions.

Affected Product

Product Names:

Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 8 F, Y-Adapter

Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 10 F, Elbow

Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 8 F, Elbow

Ballard Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, T-Piece

Ballard Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, DSE

Ballard Turbo-Cleaning Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, DSE, MDI

Ballard Turbo-Cleaning Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, DSE

Full List of Affected Devices:

Product Description REF Number Lot Number UDI Information Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 8 F, Y-Adapter (Each) 198 1561168 00609038938264 Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 8 F, Y-Adapter (DSP) 198 1561168 10609038938261 Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 8 F, Y-Adapter (Case) 198 1561168 20609038938268 Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 10 F, Elbow 210 1561165 00609038938349 Ballard Closed Suction System for Neonates/Pediatrics, 8 F, Elbow 20083 1555215

1555217 00609038938311 Ballard Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, T-Piece 220135 1555453

1564227 00609038944920 Ballard Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, DSE 2210-5 1555424 00609038983103 Ballard Turbo-Cleaning Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, DSE, MDI 2271418-5 1555430 00609038982632 Ballard Turbo-Cleaning Closed Suction System for Adults, 14 F, DSE 227-5 1555468 00609038989655

What to Do

Do not use the identified affected products listed in the table above.

On March 19, 2025, Avanos Medical, Inc. sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall Notice recommending the following actions:

Check your inventory for the affected products listed above.

Stop using any affected products immediately and set them aside in a secure location (quarantine them).

Fill out and email the attached Response Form to productquality@myairlife.com as soon as possible. This helps document what you have and confirms you received this notice.

If you shared this product with others, please let those customers know about the recall. You can include a copy of this letter when notifying them.

Return or confirm destruction of the affected products. Once you do, AirLife will send you replacements. For urgent needs, call AirLife at 1-800-433-2797.

Inform all staff in your organization who need to know about this recall.

Reason for Early Alert

Avanos Medical, Inc. is recalling Ballard Closed Suction Systems due to a failure in the sterilization process. Use of the affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including infection, airway injury, prolonged inflammation, sepsis, or death.

To date, Avanos Medical, Inc. has not reported any serious injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

Ballard Closed Suction Systems are used to remove secretions from the airway in patients receiving mechanical ventilation, minimizing the risks associated with disconnecting the ventilator circuit.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Avanos Medical, Inc. at 1-800-433-2797.

