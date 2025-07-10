Human Settlements conducts workshop to engage with Ya Rona Rapid Transport System in Rustenburg, 10 to 11 Jul

Delegates attending the National Department of Human Settlements North West, New Urban Agenda “All of Society Stakeholder Workshop” will engage in the process of formulating South Africa’s 2026 National Report on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda over the last five years, taking stock of current realities and what can be done for the next five-year period to create sustainable, resilient and inclusive human settlements.

The consultations form part of the reporting process, giving various stakeholders an opportunity to reflect on and share their experiences in cities, towns, and villages, and contribute to planning for the future.

The first day of the engagement will be spent on understanding the context and background of global and domestic developmental frameworks that seek to create a sustainable human settlement such as the New Urban Agenda. This will be followed by site visits to various projects in the City of Rustenburg by delegates, including the Ya Rona Rapid Transport System, servicing the District through an integrated transport network that offers bus rapid transit (BRT) trunk corridors, direct routes and feeder services, as they gather cross-section perspectives on the urbanisation process in South African cities and towns. The second day will focus on discussions with delegates to provide their experiences for inclusion in the report.

As part of the process to compile the report, the department is also calling for impactful initiatives from communities, municipalities, NGOs, businesses, and individuals that support better housing, inclusive cities, basic services, or climate action to submit their projects for possible inclusion in the report. Twenty projects will be selected and featured in the national report, gaining exposure both locally and internationally. The submission deadline for this is 16 July 2025.

The North West Consultations are taking place as follows:

Date: 10 – 11 July 2025

Venue: Rustenburg Civic Centre, Upper East Side, 1 Abbey Street, Rustenburg

Time: 08:00 – 15:30

