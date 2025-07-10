Mobility City of Kansas City Get Veterans Moving Again with Fast, On-Site Mobility Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owners Jim & Brad King are ready to assist you with all of your mobility equipment needs! Mobility City Kansas City can be found at 6904 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212, phone 816) 542-3612 Certified Technicians in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels come to you to repair your mobility equipment on site.

Owners Brad and Jim King brings veteran-focused repair solutions to homes, VA clinics, and care centers across Kansas City.

Customers appreciate Mobility City's quick response times, particularly when dealing with equipment breakdowns.” — Charles Lewis

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Kansas City KS is proud to serve the veterans with expert mobility device repairs. Whether at home or in a care facility, the locations team of technicians provide same-day, in-home repairs to wheelchairs, scooters, and rollators—because mobility should never be out of reach for our veterans.The Kansas City location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.Comprehensive Services for Veterans Include:Repair of power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, lift out chairs, beds, auto lifts, patient lifts, stair lifts vertical platform lifts (VPLs), battery and charger replacements; and white-glove equipment delivery, pick-up, installation, and product training“Kansas City Veterans deserve nothing but the best,” said Brad King, co-owner, Mobility City of Kansas City.. “We’re proud to be the trusted partner for mobility repairs in our local community.”Each repair is backed by Mobility City’s commitment to quality, safety, and veteran-focused service. The company’s quick repair service ensures that mobility scooters, power chairs, and wheelchairs for veterans are addressed promptly—often on the same day. Veterans can also schedule preventative maintenance to avoid interruptions in service and prolong the lifespan of their devices.Mobility City is more than a service provider—we are a trusted ally in veteran care. Our team works closely with family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence.About Mobility City of Kansas City LSMobility City of Kansas City , owned by Brad and Jim King , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.

