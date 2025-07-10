The world´s first vegan octopus tentacle made from mycoprotein: THE KRAKEN

THE KRAKEN” - Revo Foods’ plant-based octopus, served with lemon and spiced grains, bringing bold seafood innovation to the plate. Revo Foods’ “THE KRAKEN” - Plant-based octopus served on a bed of crispy pan-roasted potatoes with garlic-herb dressing and fresh lemon, reinventing a Galician classic. THE KRAKEN” salad - Revo Foods’ plant-based octopus, served cold on a bed of crisp greens with cherry tomatoes, roasted pistachios, and a drizzle of vegan dressing.

After overwhelming demand from consumers, Austrian food startup Revo Foods is bringing back one of its most daring creations: THE KRAKEN – Inspired by Octopus.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE KRAKEN RETURNS – An ultra-realistic vegan octopus leads to controversyOriginally launched as a limited edition in March 2024, THE KRAKEN was developed as a bold experiment in food innovation — the first fungi-based octopus alternative with a hyper-realistic tentacle shape, visible suckers, and a chewy texture.Initially seen by the team as too niche for mass production, the first batch sold out within 48 hours. Over the following months, Revo Foods received hundreds of requests from customers, chefs, and retailers asking when THE KRAKEN would return. Despite not being intended for a bigger release initially, the demand became too big to ignore.However, the product is not without controversy, dividing opinions of consumers. While some are cheering this new alternative, others argue that THE KRAKEN goes too far with its hyper-realistic design, which was heavily debated in many social media posts, raising the question of what vegan products should or should not be. Some online comments included “This is too realistic for me”, or “Gross! But I am glad it exists” to “I need this in my stomach right now” or “The tentacles look like pure pleasure”. Ultimately, the decision to embrace or shun THE KRAKEN is up to the individual consumer, but many people celebrate having another alternative available.Why THE KRAKEN mattersWhile the market is saturated with plant-based burgers, nuggets, and sausages, THE KRAKEN stands apart as a truly unique innovation — inviting consumers to rethink why the visual of THE KRAKEN might elicit such a strong response.“THE KRAKEN is visually iconic – a truly creative product that brings a new angle to plant-based foods. THE KRAKEN doesn’t take itself too serious – A perfect product to spark debate at a family dinner ” – Niccolo Galizzi, Head of Food Tech at Revo Foods.THE KRAKEN also sparks debate about Octopus as an animal, and its use as food. Each year, more than 200.000 tons of Octopus are consumed in the EU. However, public perception is shifting, as more people learn about the intelligence and sensitivity of these remarkable animals – with documentaries such as “My Octopus Teacher” sparking new levels of awareness and empathy. Recent discussions about bans on Octopus farming, such as initiated in California, add to this changed consumer perception.What is THE KRAKENAt its core, THE KRAKEN is a mycoprotein-based alternative to octopus, made from naturally fermented mushroom mycelium. This minimally processed protein source has a complete amino acid profile, high bioavailability, and naturally fibrous texture. THE KRAKEN itself is rather chewy, similar to conventional octopus tentacles.Apart from a high protein content, it also has a high Omega-3 fatty acid content from microalgae oil, is high in fibers and has a Nutriscore “A”. The product is structured in a way to look like tentacles of octopus, which gives it a fun, unusual appearance that many consumers find appealing.THE KRAKEN is produced at Revo Foods production site in Vienna (THE TASTE FACTORY), and can be eaten raw in a salad, even though the best flavor is released by frying and using THE KRAKEN in pulpo-style dishes.Sales start in July 2025THE KRAKEN is released in July, at Revo Foods Webshop throughout Europe, and at BILLA Online & Pflanzilla, Gurkerl.at (Austria) or Knuspr.de and Kokku Vegan Market (Germany)." THE KRAKEN is here to capture our imagination, but also to spark debate. Why does a vegan alternative to Octopus bring such controversy, while the farming of highly-intelligent Octopus does not? THE KRAKEN is super tasty, but also meant to be playful and start a debate about the perception of alternative protein products “- Dr. Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods GmbHAbout Revo FoodsRevo Foods is a Vienna-based startup founded in 2021, and is pioneering new food processing technologies for protein-biomass ingredients such as mycoprotein. In 2024, the company opened the world´s first industrial production facility for 3D extrusion technology for food, called “The Taste Factory”, in Vienna. First products of the company are already available in major retailers across Europe, such as EDEKA, REWE, BILLA and SPAR. The startup holds 3 patents on a new technology for continuous 3D extrusion of proteins and has released multiple products with mycoprotein as the main ingredient.For more information please visit: www.revo-foods.com Revo Onlineshop: www.shop-revo-foods.com

Recipe for Pulpo Gallego with THE KRAKEN

