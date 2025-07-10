MPU Hosts “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp, Receives Enthusiastic Response

MACAU, July 10 - In alignment with the Macao SAR Government’s policy directives to deepen patriotic education focusing on both the Country and Macao, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has successfully hosted the “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp for the third consecutive year. The Camp aims to enhance the understanding of young university students from Mainland China about the successful implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao characteristics, and to strengthen their recognition and support for the policy, and reinforce their sense of responsibility and mission to contribute to the nation’s development and the great cause of national rejuvenation. The event attracted an enthusiastic response, with participation from 153 teachers and students representing 11 higher education institutions in Mainland China.

The opening ceremony of MPU’s “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp 2025 was held on July 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the MPU Auditorium. Officiating guests included Shi Shuzheng, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of the Macao SAR Government; Vivian Lei, Acting Rector of MPU; Mok Sao In, Acting Secretary-General of MPU; and Professor Leng Tiexun, Director of the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre.

In her welcome speech, Vivian Lei stated that the remarkable achievements Macao has attained since its return to the motherland are inseparable from the strong support of the Central Government and Mainland China, as well as the concerted efforts of the SAR Government and various sectors of society in carrying out patriotic education activities. MPU actively implements the SAR Government’s policies to deepen patriotic education and conducts multifaceted “Loving the Country and Loving Macao” education. With a focus on national conditions education, MPU has established the “One Country Two Systems” Study Base and launched the “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp to nurture young people’s patriotic sentiments and attachment to their homeland. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. To promote the spirit of the Resistance War, inspire patriotism and national pride, and in conjunction with national commemorative arrangements, the Macao SAR is organizing a series of memorial events. This year’s Study Camp will also include stories about the contributions made by Macao compatriots during the War of Resistance.

The “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp 2025 at MPU featured diverse activities, including thematic academic lectures, field visits and inspections, and group exchange sessions. The lectures focused on how the “One Country, Two Systems” policy has facilitated and safeguarded Macao’s economic and social development, introduced Macao’s historical evolution and its unique cultural blend of Chinese and Western elements, and highlighted the developmental achievements attained under Macao’s socio-economic system and the protection of the Macao Basic Law. Participants visited Macao World Heritage sites, the Macao Handover Gifts Museum, the Education Base of Loving the Country Loving Macao for Young People, and the Macao Basic Law Commemorative Gallery, gaining first-hand experience of Macao’s distinctive customs and the city’s dynamic transformation since its return to the motherland.

Since its inception in 2023, MPU’s “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp has been well-received by faculty and students from Mainland universities. To date, it has attracted participation from over 40 Mainland higher education institutions, involving a total of 360 teachers and students. The Camp has established itself as a valuable platform for Mainland faculty and students to personally witness the successful practice of “One Country, Two Systems” in Macao.