Gauteng Provincial Legislature on brutal murder of Mamelodi Ward Councillor, Thabang Masemola

The Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, under the leadership of Chairperson Honourable Dr. Bandile Masuku, strongly condemns the brutal murder of Ward Councillor Thabang Masemola, who was fatally shot by unknown assailants in Mamelodi on 08 July 2025.

This senseless killing is yet another tragic incident in a disturbing and escalating trend of political violence in Gauteng.

The Committee expresses its deep outrage at the continued targeting and assassination of public representatives, particularly ward councillors, and calls for urgent and decisive action to end this lawlessness.

Councillor Masemola’s murder comes at a time when the Legislature was preparing to host a commemorative event in his Ward to honour struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu. This event, scheduled for 10 July 2025, has now been cancelled due to this devastating loss.

The Committee is gravely concerned about the increasing number of councillors killed in Tshwane and Johannesburg during the 2024/25 period. These killings raise serious questions about the safety of ward councillors and the broader implications for democratic governance and service delivery.

We call on the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng to prioritise investigations into these politically motivated killings. The Committee will formally request a comprehensive report from the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, on the progress of investigations into all councillor killings in the province during the 2024/25 period.

The culture of impunity surrounding these crimes must end. Few arrests and even fewer convictions have taken place, emboldening perpetrators and undermining public trust in law enforcement.

Public representatives, especially at the local government level, play a critical role in service delivery and community development. Their safety must be guaranteed to ensure they can serve without fear or intimidation.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Councillor Masemola, the ANC Greater Tshwane Region, and the community of Ward 10. His untimely death is a profound loss to his loved ones and to the democratic processes he served with dedication.

We urge anyone with information about this crime to come forward and assist the police. We further call on law enforcement to work with all stakeholders to strengthen community safety and ensure that public representatives can carry out their duties in a secure environment.

Enquiries:

Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates.