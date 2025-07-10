South Australian fashion goes green with industry-first sustainability program

Release date: 10/07/25

Supported by a $100,000 State Government grant, the Circular Fashion Initiative will provide local fashion businesses with vital resources, education and practical support to transition towards sustainable and circular operations.

Up to 150 businesses will benefit from a series of activities as part of Green Industries SA’s (GISA) Lead-Educate-Assist-Promote (LEAP) program.

Businesses will also have access to two comprehensive toolkits: one designed for beginners exploring sustainability and circularity, and another offering a self-assessment framework to guide ongoing sustainable practices.

Key Components of the SAFIA Circular Fashion Initiative are:

Sustainability Masterclasses: Expert-led sessions on circular design, ethical sourcing, fibre sustainability, and sustainable packaging. These will be offered both in-person and online to accommodate businesses of all sizes.

Tailored In-House Workshops: Customised workshops focusing on the practical implementation of sustainable practices, such as supply chain mapping and circular design.

Personalised Consulting: One-on-one consultations for selected businesses, addressing individual sustainability challenges and offering actionable solutions.

Toolkits and Resources: Two comprehensive toolkits, one focusing on circularity for beginners and another providing a self-assessment framework to guide businesses through their sustainability journey.

The initiative will culminate in a large-scale Circular Fashion Symposium in mid-2027, offering participants the opportunity to showcase their progress and learn from industry experts.

This will position South Australia at the forefront of sustainable fashion practices that will equip businesses with practical, actionable strategies to embed sustainability at every stage, from design to delivery.

According to a Deloitte report (2020), South Australia’s fashion industry contributes more than $212 million annually to the state’s economy.

Applications for the program’s masterclasses and consulting services are open now.

For more information, visit safia.fashion

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

South Australia’s fashion industry is already renowned for innovation and creativity. The Circular Fashion Initiative further cements our state as a leader in environmental sustainability and circular economy principles.

We look forward to seeing the transformative impact this program will have on our local businesses and the environment.

Supporting our local economy is vital in building a truly circular economy. By empowering local businesses, we ensure sustainable practices become deeply embedded in our community, benefiting both the environment and the economy.

Attributable to Dr Nathan James Crane, SAFIA Board Chair

We are thrilled to offer this transformative opportunity to our local industry, empowering businesses to become leaders in sustainable and circular practices.

This initiative represents a meaningful investment in our economy, community, and the environment.

We believe the fashion industry has a crucial role to play in shaping a sustainable future, and this initiative will significantly support businesses in achieving that vision.

About SAFIA

The South Australian Fashion Industry Association (SAFIA) is the peak body for the fashion and textile industries in South Australia, working to connect, advocate, and support the growth of the local fashion ecosystem. SAFIA advocates for sustainability and innovation, organizing major industry events, providing professional development, and offering resources to businesses of all sizes.

About Green Industries South Australia (GISA)

Green Industries SA (GISA) is a government agency committed to advancing the

circular economy in South Australia. Through initiatives such as the LEAP Grant, GISA supports programs that help businesses embrace sustainable and circular practices and reduce their environmental impact.