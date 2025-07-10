DHS Torches Media Claim that Pedophile Illegal Aliens ICE Arrested had “Cultural Misunderstanding”

This serial criminal illegal alien highlighted in this “reporting” has an extensive rap sheet including a conviction for sexual misconduct with a child under 13 years old

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement on the Minnesota Star Tribune’s “reporting” on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of child pedophile criminal illegal aliens. The Minnesota Star Tribune sub-headline reads, “The deportations bring anxiety to the Hmong community, and accusations of cultural misunderstanding.”

Rather than defend American victims, the Minnesota Star Tribune sympathized with convicted child sexual predators.

Chia Neng Vue, a criminal illegal alien pedophile, highlighted in the Minnesota Star Tribune story, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old in 1998. He was also convicted of committing a crime for the benefit of a gang.

Following his criminal convictions, he was placed in removal proceedings. A judge issued Vue a final order of removal on October 31, 2003.

Following his final order of removal, this criminal illegal alien continued to terrorize American citizens. His lengthy rap sheet includes:

On March 24, 2009, Vue was arrested for possessing a pistol/assault weapon in Pine County Sheriff's Office.

On June 11, 2010, he was arrested criminal sexual conduct in first degree by Pine County Sheriff's Office, MN.

On August 3, 2011, Vue was arrested for dangerous weapons and domestic assault by St. Paul PD.

On December 30, 2011, he was charged with Violation of Domestic Abuse no contact order by Bloomington, MN, PD.

On April 26, 2012, Vue was arrested for Felon Convicted Crime of Violence by St. Paul, PD, MN.

ICE arrested this sexual predator and violent criminal on June 7, 2025.

“We have seen a lot of gross reporting, but this may take gold for despicable. There is no excuse for anyone to commit crimes against innocent children. These pedophiles are the types of sickos our brave ICE law enforcement officers are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This illegal alien repeatedly broke our laws, committed sex and other violent crimes. Why does the media continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegal aliens—including child pedophiles—but ignore their American victims? Instead of glorifying child pedophiles and violent criminal illegal aliens, the Minnesota Star Tribune should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota.”

