Government Communications on collection of accreditation by journalists covering the state funeral of the late former Deputy President David Mabuza

Journalists who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the State Funeral of the late former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza are invited to collect accreditation tomorrow at Mbombela Community Hall, Civic Centre, Mbombela.

The details are as follows:

Thursday, 10 July 2025: 14h00 – 18h30

Friday, 11 July 2025: 08h30 – 20h00

Saturday, 12 July 2025: 07h00 - 08h00

Address: No.1 Nel Street, Sonheuwel Central, Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province

Applicants must collect accreditation in person and present either one of the following documents:

A valid South African ID, a Passport or Driver’s Licence

A Press Card or letter confirming assignment from the editor.

The late former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza passed away on 3 July 2025 following a short illness.

For further information on accreditation contact Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147



