Aligning Serbia with European standards in field of visa policy, citizenship

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović received today Deputy Director-General of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission (DG HOME) Olivier Onidi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.