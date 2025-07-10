WattCycle Prime Day Sale Offers Deep Cycle LiFePO4 Batteries at 2025’s Lowest Prices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WattCycle today announces its 2025 Prime Day Sale, running from July 1 through July 12. During this limited-time event, every deep cycle LiFePO4 battery on WattCycle will be available at the lowest prices offered all year. In addition, registered members will earn double Wattpoints on every purchase throughout the sale, unlocking even greater savings on future orders.WattCycle is a distinguished manufacturer dedicated to the design and production of premium LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries. Leveraging rigorous quality controls and advanced cell chemistry, WattCycle batteries deliver sustained performance and extended service life under demanding conditions. Each battery cell of the WattCycle is equipped with EV A+ grade cells. It can achieve 15,000+ cycles at a 60% DOD (Depth of Discharge) and 6,000+ cycles at a 100% DOD. Renowned for their robustness and consistency, these batteries empower marine vessels, RVs and off-grid power systems with dependable energy storage—even in harsh environments where reliability is critical.Prime Day Sale DetailsThe WattCycle Prime Day Sale runs from July 1 through July 12, 2025, and applies to every deep cycle LiFePO4 battery on WattCycle—no exclusions. Throughout this window, customers will find our lowest prices of the year on all models. Below are highlights from our best-selling line:12V 100Ah MINI – Now $159.99 (was $309.99), a savings of 48 %12V 628AH – Now $1199.99 (was $2599.99), a savings of 53 %12V 280Ah MINI BT – Now $399.99 (was $689.99), a savings of 42%48V 100AH GC BT – Now $699.99 (was $1399.99), a savings of 50 %For a full product list of discounts and to take advantage of these all time low prices, please visit our Prime Day Sale page During the sale period, registered members will also earn double Wattpoints on every purchase maximizing both immediate and future savings.Member BenefitsNew WattCycle members receive an immediate 200 Wattpoints upon account registration, plus an additional 200 Wattpoints on their birthday. Members can accrue points through simple actions: following us on Instagram (200 points), sharing on Facebook or X (100 points each), and earning 2 Wattpoints for every $1 spent. During the Prime Day Sale (July 1–12th), all point-earning activities—including purchases—are rewarded at double the usual rate, allowing members to accelerate their rewards balance and unlock perks more quickly.Accumulated Wattpoints may be redeemed in two ways:Discount Vouchers1 000 points → 5 % off1 200 points → 6 % off1 600 points → 8 % off2 000 points → 10 % offExclusive MerchandiseLimited edition baseball cap (from 2000 points)WattCycle branded T-shirt (from 3000 points)Custom LiFePO4 battery charger designed by WattCycle (from 7900 points)By combining double points earnings with versatile redemption options, WattCycle members can maximize both immediate savings and long-term rewards throughout the Prime Day Sale.Price Protection PolicyWattCycle stands firmly behind the value offered during its Prime Day Sale with a 30-day price guarantee on all orders placed between July 1 and July 12, 2025. If you discover a lower price on any identical product page at WattCycle within the period of July 1 through August 12, simply contact our customer service team (service@wattcycle.com) with your order number and a screenshot of the lower price. Upon verification, WattCycle will promptly refund the difference to your original payment method—no questions asked.Your satisfaction is our priority, and this policy ensures you always receive the best possible value on WattCycle’s deep cycle LiFePO4 batteries.Get Your Discount NowDon’t miss out on the lowest prices of the year—visit the WattCycle Prime Day Sale page to register or login and start saving today Secure your deep cycle LiFePO4 batteries at unbeatable rates and accelerate your Wattpoints earnings before the sale ends on July 12. Shop now and power your adventures with confidence.

