Los Angeles Marketing Director Begins Path to Pro Golf With 10,000-Hour Commitment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-winning producer and full-time marketing executive Daniel Baghdasarian has launched an ambitious personal challenge: to dedicate 10,000 hours to golf training in pursuit of playing in a professional golf tournament — all while working full-time and raising four children.Documented publicly under the name The New Dan Plan, Baghdasarian began his journey on April 28, 2025, without prior formal golf training. Less than 200 hours in, he has already recorded personal bests, including scores of 84 at Westlake Golf Course and 87 at Sand Canyon Country Club. His journey is shared on Instagram @thenewdanplan , where he reflects on the challenges and lessons of balancing career, family, and personal goals.“This is about discipline, faith, and showing up,” Baghdasarian said. “I started this journey not to prove anything to anyone, but to show my kids what it looks like to pursue something wholeheartedly.”Baghdasarian, based in Los Angeles, California, currently serves as Director of Marketing at Burbank Sportscards and is nominated for his second Emmy Award. He draws inspiration from the original Dan Plan and the 10,000-hour mastery concept popularized by author Malcolm Gladwell.The project has gained early interest among both golf enthusiasts and followers of self-improvement journeys. Through candid video updates and reflections, Baghdasarian shares both progress and setbacks — offering an honest look at what it means to start from scratch later in life.“People think they’re too late, too busy, or too far gone. I want to break that lie.” he added.To learn more about The New Dan Plan, visit @thenewdanplan on Instagram.

