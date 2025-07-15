Artful Hotels Debuts With a Curated Collection of Trusted Stays, Selected by Global Tastemakers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artful Hotels today announced its official launch, introducing a definitive new platform that redefines luxury travel through a meticulously curated collection of design-forward boutique hotel experiences. In an era dominated by impersonal AI recommendations and overwhelming algorithm-driven lists, Artful Hotels stands apart by offering discerning travelers a refreshingly rare commodity: genuine trust.Created by Scott Bay, acclaimed magazine editor with a distinguished career at Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure and travel entrepreneur and innovator, Jenoa Matthes founder of The Travel Folk and Stay Awhile—Artful Hotels focuses on design-driven one-of-a-kind stays that come highly recommended by tastemakers, insiders, and creatives. With over 50 hand-picked hotels across nearly 18 countries, categorized by design and experience, from architectural marvels to sustainable retreats, the mission is to share the most artfully crafted, unforgettable hotel experiences on Earth.“Travel is more about the genuine connections you forge, the unexpected experiences you embrace,” said Scott Bay, Co-Founder of Artful Hotels. “We’re taking that philosophy a step further by offering a curated collection of stays where creativity, culture, and a true sense of place come together—boutique hotels, design-forward enclaves, and under-the-radar gems recommended by the world’s most discerning travelers.”"The inception of Artful Hotels was born from our own search for stays that match the beauty and character of the places we travel to," said Jenoa Matthes, Co-Founder of Artful Hotels. "We've created a platform that cuts through the noise, presenting design-forward recommendations, saving users time and providing a much-needed alternative to algorithm-driven travel booking platforms."Artful Hotels’ collection is not crowdsourced; it is handpicked by an exclusive network of cultural insiders, creatives, and well-traveled tastemakers—individuals who inherently understand what makes a destination truly special. Among the experts are acclaimed personalities such as TV Personality & Fashion Designer Tan France, Michelin-Starred Chef & Restaurateur Elena Reygadas, and Photographer Chloé Mignard.To learn more and explore the collection, visit artfulhotels.com About Artful HotelsArtful Hotels is travel for the design-curious, the experience-hungry, and the aesthetically obsessed. Founded by travel entrepreneur Jenoa Matthes and former travel magazine editor Scott Bay, Artful Hotels is a curated collection of the most artfully crafted, unforgettable hotel experiences on Earth. The collection isn't crowdsourced; it's handpicked by cultural insiders, creatives, and well-traveled tastemakers, including award-winning chefs, journalists, architects, celebrities, and explorers.

