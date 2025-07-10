Kuvings and the Future of Juicers: Jong Boo Kim on AI Innovation

Kuvings Founder & CEO, Jong Boo Kim Kuvings Hands Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S Kuvings logo

Kuvings Marks 47 Years: CEO Jong-Boo Kim Reflects on the Brand’s Journey and Leadership in the Juicer Industry

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global juicer brand Kuvings celebrates its 47th anniversary in 2025, we take a renewed look at the vision of CEO Jong Boo Kim through a 2024 interview that captured the brand’s strategic direction, global growth, and commitment to innovation.Q. Why is Kuvings focusing on the juicer market?A. Consumers are increasingly focused on health, with growing interest in the nutrients that can be obtained from fruits and vegetables. As a result, demand for high-quality, nutrient-rich juices is on the rise.With our flagship product, the masticating juicer, we have established a unique technological advantage. By concentrating on the juicer market, Kuvings can leverage this technological strength and quickly respond to consumers’ high-quality standards.Q. Kuvings is active in the US, Europe, and Asia. How did you grow your business globally?A. Kuvings has been focusing its sales efforts by establishing subsidiaries in major countries and working to expand sales and increase brand awareness through local distributors. Each distributor is actively engaging in aggressive sales strategies through their own distribution networks and has been expanding their business through e-commerce channels as well.In Europe, Kuvings has been experiencing positive sales momentum, and we believe there is still potential for further sales growth. We are striving to expand sales through our online direct-to-consumer store and leverage the resulting increase in brand awareness to maximise offline sales.Q. AI is a hot topic in the industry. How is Kuvings making use of this technology?A. We are leveraging AI in various ways to provide better service to our customers. For example, we use AI to improve our manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors. AI is also utilised in product design and testing to optimise performance and durability.Kuvings employs AI-powered chatbots to deliver quick and accurate responses to customer inquiries. Additionally, we analyse website traffic data using AI, which helps us with retargeting efforts to engage our audience more effectively.Key to the company’s success is its reputation for premium products, and it’s a choice that Kuvings stands by despite the higher raw material costs involved. But as Jong-Boo Kim explains, the brand also makes a consistent effort to listen to its customers, and to incorporate their feedback into the product development process.“Customers often share their experiences and feedback on social media, and we actively gather this information to enhance our products and services”, he said.In addition, Kuvings makes a point of providing free content, such as product usage guides and juice recipe tips, to improve the overall customer experience.“This customer-centric approach has allowed us to align our products with consumer expectations and preferences, security customer loyalty and trust”, the CEO(Jong Boo Kim) explained.Kuvings recently reaffirmed its leadership in innovation in Europe – most notably with a favorable ruling from the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in a key patent case.[Kuvings Story]Back in 1978, blender salesman Jong Boo Kim founded NUC Electronics Co., a kitchen electrics company with a focus on healthy living. After becoming a household name in Korea, NUC Electronics Co. rebranded for international consumers in 2007. That's when Kuvings, a combination of “Küche” (German for “kitchen”) and “living,” was born.Kuvings revolutionized the juicing industry with the world’s first Whole Slow Juicer in 2012. Building on decades of continuous effort, we continue to apply the latest technology to exciting new products.

