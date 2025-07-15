An Amazon #1 New Release — Sales Magicians, The Sharp and Funny Playbook for Every Aspiring Entrepreneur and Executive

Revenue engineering … is about creating the conditions that make sales inevitable.” — Author (Anonymous)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales Magicians: The Fastest Way to Kill a Company, became a #1 New Release on Amazon in its opening week. This brutally honest, laugh-out-loud guide is a must for every founder, CEO, and investor.Written anonymously to protect the real-life Filberts who inspired it, this new book combines wit with real-world wisdom—delivered through the story of Filbert, a starry-eyed founder who has created the next big thing only to discover the right idea doesn’t make revenue magically appear.Part cautionary tale, part strategic playbook and told in the fable story style of Who Moved My Cheese? and One Minute Manager, Sales Magicians is already drawing acclaim for its balance of humor, insight, and actionable advice. It’s ideal for startup founders, executives, MBA students, venture capitalists, and product teams alike.Readers will learn:• How to master revenue engineering—leveraging market pressure points to unlock disproportionate growth• Why market gravity and brand gravity are your greatest assets• How future pacing transforms customer conversations• Who to hire—and why your VP of Sales is not your CRO“Filbert’s story is hilarious, painful, and uncomfortably familiar. If you’ve ever watched a product fail despite a great idea—this book explains why.”Instead of another business theory book, Sales Magicians offers a fast-paced, practical guide rooted in real startup war stories. The result? A survival manual for anyone trying to launch something great without going broke—or going full Filbert.Sales Magicians: The Fastest Way to Kill a CompanyNow available on Amazon in paperback and eBook formats:Don't be Filbert. Learn from Filbert.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.