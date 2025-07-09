Governor Newsom announces additional deployment of California resources to support New Mexico following Texas and Oregon disaster response efforts

“We stand with Oregon during this critical time, just as they’ve stood with us during some of California’s toughest fire seasons,” said Anale Burlew, Chief Deputy Director of CAL FIRE. “These mutual aid partnerships are built on trust, coordination, and a shared commitment to public safety.”

Governor Newsom emphasized that even as California deploys aid to other states, Cal OES is ensuring that resources remain available to respond to emergencies at home, including the state’s own heightened wildfire risk during the summer season.

This deployment builds on California’s far-reaching efforts to aid other states during emergencies. In 2023, California deployed Urban Search and Rescue members to Hawaii to support wildfire response. In 2022, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts, and other personnel to Montana, New Mexico, and Oregon. In 2021, California sent fire engines to assist Oregon’s response to the Bootleg Fire and Specialized Urban Search and Rescue Resources teams to Florida following the Surfside condo collapse.