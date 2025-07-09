Webinar: 'Fighting back builds union power' on how unions are responding to the anti-LGBTI agenda

The International Network of Anti-Fascist Trade Unions (INAFTU) and the Council of Global Unions (CGU) LGBTI Coordinating Committee, of which the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) is part, will host a webinar entitled 'Fighting back builds union power: how trade unions are responding to the anti-LGBTI agenda of the far right across the world' on 14 July.

Interpretation into English and Spanish will be available

To attend the webinar, please contact Claire Trevor from the CGU LGBTI Coordinating Committee ([email protected]) for a registration link

As trade unions continue to respond to the anti-LGBTI backlash globally, INAFTU and the CGU LGBTI Coordinating Committee will organise a session with trade union representatives and activists to reflect on their experiences at the forefront of the fight back and share their perspectives on how the trade union movement and its allies should build a stronger advocacy for LGBTI rights.

Panellists will include:

Jean Wyllys, activist, Brazil

Meredith Peace, Australian Education Union (AEU) Victoria, Australia

Slomo Cele, Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), South Africa

Naomi J Wilson, Starbucks Workers United, United States

Sandro Gallittu, Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), Italy

The panel discussion will be moderated by Claire Trevor, from the Council of Global Unions LGBTI Committee.

The Council of Global Unions LGBTI Coordinating Committee is committed to continue responding to attacks on the LGBTI community and keep defending dignity, inclusion, justice and solidarity, which are fundamental values in the labour movement.