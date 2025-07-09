Justice Department Secures Ruling to Allow Idaho Forest Landscape Resilience Project to Proceed

Last week, a ruling from the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho cleared the way for the Forest Service’s Buckskin Saddle Project on the Panhandle National Forest to proceed. The forest is in northwest Idaho’s panhandle region, and the project area includes approximately 13,000 acres of timber harvest and approximately 6,500 acres of noncommercial fuel reduction treatment.

The district court rejected a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) challenge to the project, which is designed to reduce fire hazards and improve forest landscape resilience. Specifically, the court found that the Forest Service complied with NEPA in all respects, including its summary of how the proposed treatments would meet the tree-size and composition goals set by the forest plan for the project area and its assessment of the effects of the project on wildlife species that rely on large tree habitat. The decision is subject to appeal in the Ninth Circuit.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) made the announcement.

Trial Attorney Hayley Carpenter of ENRD’s Natural Resources Section handled the case.