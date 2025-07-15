Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care to Harness Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Home Health Delivery

Hollywood Health System, Inc. Enters a new age of AI Automation to Deliver Efficient Care to Patients

Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care announces strategic investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency.

By automating the repetitive and administrative tasks that burden our teams, we free up valuable time and attention for human connection and clinical excellence.” — Gor Adamyan

TOLUCA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care, a leading home health care provider serving Southern California, announced today its strategic investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and improve clinical outcomes. The initiative aims to empower both administrative staff and clinical teams with advanced tools that streamline workflows, reduce redundancies, and ultimately deliver faster, more responsive care to patients.

This investment will strengthen Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care’s position in the at-home skilled nursing care sector and support our broader effort to expand services across a wider geographic area beyond our core markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties. By broadening our platform while staying true to our core focus—delivering timely, high-quality care—we are working to redefine how and when essential care reaches patients.

“AI is not about replacing our people - it’s about equipping them to do what they do best: care for patients,” said Gor Adamyan, CEO of Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care “By automating the repetitive and administrative tasks that burden our teams, we free up valuable time and attention for human connection and clinical excellence.”

The AI platform will integrate with existing electronic health records (EHRs), billing systems, and care coordination software, helping nurses and therapists access real-time insights, prioritize urgent needs, and reduce documentation time. In the office, AI will assist with scheduling optimization, patient eligibility verification, and compliance reporting - areas known to slow down response times and overburden staff.

“Our teams spend countless hours on repetitive tasks that, while necessary, don’t directly impact patient care,” said Theodora Papadopoulos, Director of Patient Care Services. “By augmenting those workflows with AI, we’re not just saving time - we’re improving accuracy, reducing burnout, and enabling our staff to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional care. The operational gains are substantial, and the human impact is even greater.”

Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care sees this investment as part of its broader mission to bring innovative, compassionate care into the home setting. The rollout is expected to begin this summer, with staff training and pilot programs already underway.

For decades, Hollywood Health System has been the trusted partner in home health care–relied on by physicians and hospitals who demand the highest standard for their patients. From skilled nursing to therapy and pain management, we have been entrusted with over 50,000 lives with precision, compassion, and unwavering commitment.

“Home health care is evolving, and Hollywood Health System intends to lead that evolution,” added Adamyan. “This is a major leap forward for our agency, our patients, and the future of home-based care.”

Hollywood Health System is proud to be accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier health care quality and safety organization—an achievement that reflects our dedication to clinical excellence and continuous improvement. In addition, it has earned a coveted 5-star rating from Medicare’s Quality of Patient Care (QoPC) measures, placing us among the top-performing home health agencies in the country. These honors underscore our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and patient-centered care every day.

For more information, visit www.hhacare.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hollywoodhomehealthandhospice

About Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care

Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care is a licensed and Medicare certified home health agency, hospice and palliative care company committed to delivering skilled nursing, physical therapy, and other clinical services in the comfort of patients’ homes. With a focus on dignity, innovation, and patient centered care, Hollywood Health System serves families across Southern California and beyond. We proudly celebrate 20 plus years of award-winning quality and trust, delivered to your doorstep.

