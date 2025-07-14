Impact Networking Appoints Keir Hoppe as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate National Brand Growth

Impact Networking logo

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its strategic initiative to unify and elevate its national brand presence, Impact Networking (Impact) proudly announces the appointment of Keir Hoppe as Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 23, 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for the company. This appointment marks a key milestone in Impact’s mission to become the partner of choice for holistic business management solutions across the U.S.Hoppe joins Impact with more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience driving transformational growth across leading technology, cybersecurity, and as-a-service organizations. Her expertise in brand evolution, data-driven marketing, and full-funnel revenue generation aligns directly with Impact’s vision to position itself as a single-source provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, AI & digital transformation, print, and marketing services.In her most recent role as CMO of BriefCam, an AI-powered cybersecurity and video analytics provider, Hoppe led a global marketing transformation that fueled 25.3% YoY growth in 2023 and 32.2% in 2024. She previously helped scale SiliconExpert from $7M to $60M and played an instrumental role in building ArrowSphere Cloud—now a multibillion-dollar global platform under Arrow Electronics.“Keir’s appointment is a pivotal step in our national brand strategy,” said Anthony Cucco, Chief Operating Officer. “Her ability to architect unified brand narratives and deliver measurable results across modern marketing ecosystems will help Impact solidify its position as the go-to partner for businesses seeking end-to-end operational transformation.”Known for her collaborative leadership style and results-oriented mindset, Hoppe brings deep expertise in aligning marketing with sales, customer success, and product to unlock scalable growth. Her priorities at Impact will include unifying the brand voice, expanding market visibility, strengthening customer engagement, and supporting go-to-market integration across the company’s service lines.“Impact’s vision—to empower businesses through holistic solutions that drive real transformation—is exactly the kind of purpose-driven work I’m passionate about,” said Hoppe. “I’m honored to join at such a critical juncture and look forward to shaping how the brand is experienced nationally.”Hoppe holds an MBA from the University of West Florida and a BS in Business Administration from Oregon State University. She is an active member of Women of the Channel and the American Marketing Association.About Impact NetworkingImpact Networking is a national managed service provider specializing in managed IT, cybersecurity, AI consulting, marketing, and print services. Founded in 1999, Impact helps businesses compete at the highest level by delivering integrated technology solutions and the expertise to bring big ideas to life. With over 800 professionals across 20+ U.S. locations, Impact is redefining how companies achieve operational excellence. Learn more at www.impactmybiz.com

