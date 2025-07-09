Private Equestrian Estate in Old Agoura Offers Gated Serenity on 1.25 Acres

5920 Colodny Dr.

AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gated estate located at 5920 Colodny Drive in Old Agoura has just been listed for $3,000,000. Situated on a rare 1.25-acre street-to-street lot, the property blends timeless architecture with equestrian amenities and natural tranquility.

Known as “La Bijou Caché”, the Hidden Jewel, the home spans approximately 4,244 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Offering 225 foot gated frontage on Balkins Drive and main gated entrance along a long paver driveway on Colodny Drive. A three-car garage and expansive wraparound porches contribute to the estate's private, retreat-like atmosphere.

Inside, vaulted ceilings and rich textures define the main living areas, which include a Parisian-style formal living room and a two-story billiard room. The chef’s kitchen is centered around a French La Cornué range and features high ceilings and one of three indoor fireplaces. The primary suite includes a retreat area, custom walk-in closet, European-style bath, and covered deck.

One level houses the separate 5th bed & 3/4 bath guest suite with private entrance and large covered patio; ideal as optional rental income possibility or for caretaker, groundskeeper, etc and is adjacent and attached to the multi-purpose room which currently serves as a media room, pilates and music studio-Ideal for creatives, musicians, fitness trainers, or any work/live business environment. This includes ideal rental income potential. Outdoors, the landscaped grounds feature koi ponds, waterfalls, a secluded pool and spa, pergola lounge, and an equestrian zone with a two-stall barn, tack room, and shaded pasture.

Located in the Old Agoura community, the property offers a blend of rural character and proximity to Los Angeles. Showings are limited.

The property is listed by Lisa Sorrentino (DRE#00973692), Scott Sorrentino (DRE#00974656), and Jonny Sorrentino (DRE#02086025) of Rodeo Realty. For more information, visit www.TeamSorrentino.com or call 818.355.4751.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.