Fraud Alert: Protect Veterans from Pension Poaching - Release from Office of Inspector General

SDVOSB fraud is committed by ineligible individuals or entities to obtain, perform, or improperly profit from VA contracts set aside for small businesses owned and controlled by veterans with military service–connected disabilities. In some fraud schemes, an SDVOSB is set up, or a service-disabled veteran named as owner, to “pass through” contract performance to another business not owned by a veteran with a disability. Indicators of potential fraud include the following: The service-disabled veteran owner has little to no experience with the work outlined in their awarded contracts or has no involvement on awarded projects.

The SDVOSB does not appear to have enough employees to perform the nature or scope of the contracted work.

Multimillion-dollar (high-value) contracts are secured with little or no past performance history.

A Joint Venture, SBA Mentor Protege, and/or Teaming Agreement is made with a non-SDVOSB.

The SDVOSB subcontracts the performance of its contract to a non-SDVOSB in violation of the limitations set out in regulations.

The SDVOSB awarded a VA set-aside contract that shares the same address, employees, work history, banking, and bonding with a non-SDVOSB entity capable of performing the work.

