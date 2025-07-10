Veterans in Fort Myers FL Receive Priority Mobility Equipment Repairs from Trusted Local Experts
At Mobility City of Ft Myers Florida, the trained techs are there to help veterans with disabilities stay mobile and independent.
Our team of experts at Mobility City in Ft Myers Florida is dedicated to providing you with exceptional care and an outstanding customer experience.
Owner John Murnane of Mobility City Fort Meyers FL offers electric wheelchair, and mobility equipment repairs for veterans across Florida’s Gulf Coast.
“Our Veterans in the the Fort Meyers community have earned our very best support,” said John Murnane, owner, Mobility City of Fort Meyers. “It’s our privilege to help them stay mobile and maintain their independence," he said.
Each repair is backed by Mobility City’s commitment to quality, safety, and veteran-focused service. The company’s standard repair service ensures that a veterans mobility scooters, power chair, lift chair and hospital bed is evaluated and repaired within five days. Veterans can also schedule preventative maintenance to avoid interruptions in service and prolong the lifespan of their devices.
Why Veterans & VA Facilities Choose Mobility City
• Fast, Reliable Repairs: Skilled technicians deliver rapid diagnostics and repairs to restore essential mobility equipment swiftly.
• Responsive Service: Estimates provided within 48 hours; most repairs finished in less than 5 days.
• Convenient In-Home Service: From battery checks to full white-glove delivery and training, we bring solutions directly to Veterans.
• Transparent Pricing: Standardized rates plus a 5% discount on new parts—no surprises or hidden fees.
• Certified Technicians: All work handled by Mobility City’s trained staff—never outsourced.
• Warranty Assurance: Every repair carries a 30-day warranty for peace of mind.
• Manufacturer Certified: We’re trained by over 20 leading manufacturers, ensuring quality and potential part warranty savings.
• Accredited & Secure: Each location is accredited with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are OIG-cleared.
• Extensive Services: Repairs for power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, beds, lifts, and more. Plus battery replacements and full delivery, installation, and training services.
Mobility City is more than a service provider—we are a trusted ally in veteran care. Our team works closely with family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence.
For more information or to schedule a veteran priority repair, visit www.mobilitycity.com or call your local Mobility City franchise today.
About Mobility City of Ft Meyers FL
Owner John Murnane ventured into Mobility City of Ft Meyers because he believed in the aging of America. A serial entrepreneur, he knew from experience that helping people in the senior space while earning a living was rewarding. The Fort Meyers team he assembled provides repair services and products to improve independence, freedom and quality of life of veterans and mobility impaired individuals . As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.
Mobility City - Everything you need know in 30 seconds
