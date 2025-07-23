NASA Selects Spatiam Corporation to Develop Quality of Service System for Interplanetary Networks

Interplanetary Networks - LunaNet and MarsNet and the Hybrid Quality of Service Control System (AI-generated).

NASA awards Spatiam to develop Hybrid QoS system, advancing reliable DTN communications for LunaNet, Mars missions, and beyond.

This award from NASA reaffirms our commitment to delivering an operational, standards-based interplanetary internet that supports our collective plans for the Moon, Mars and beyond.” — Dr. Alberto Montilla, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatiam Corporation

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spatiam Corporation, a leader in developing Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networking (DTN) technologies for interplanetary communications, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by NASA. Under this award, Spatiam will develop a Hybrid Quality of Service (QoS) Control System, a key innovation for ensuring reliable and efficient communications across future lunar and Martian networks.As humanity prepares to return to the Moon and send crews to Mars, NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and partners are building robust communications infrastructure to support these missions. Initiatives like NASA’s Lunar Communications Relay and Navigation System (LCRNS) and ESA’s Moonlight are already laying the groundwork. Central to these efforts is LunaNet, a standard architecture for cislunar communications, navigation, and timing, jointly supported by NASA, ESA, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).According to NASA, the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program is “focused on infusing DTN into space networks and science missions.” DTN is a critical technology for LunaNet and future MarsNet networks, enabling data transfer across vast distances and through disruptions.Spatiam’s project, part of its SPATIAM DTN Platform, advances this vision by introducing a Hybrid DTN QoS Control System. The system combines local autonomy—to handle frequent disruptions and long delays between planets—with centralized management tools that optimize network performance. This innovation will help future lunar service providers, infrastructure operators, and assets such as rovers, habitats, power and ISRU (in-situ resource utilization) systems to participate seamlessly in a scalable, resilient interplanetary network."This award from NASA builds on our R&D and operational experience in interplanetary networks, recognizes Spatiam’s leadership in advancing DTN technologies, and reaffirms our commitment to delivering a standards-based interplanetary Internet that supports our collective plans for the Moon, Mars, and beyond," said Dr. Alberto Montilla, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatiam. "Through this award and our SPATIAM DTN Platform, we are proud to contribute to LunaNet, the open architecture for lunar communications."The SPATIAM DTN Platform is available now to government and commercial customers. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, contact info@spatiam.com .This project is funded through NASA’s 2025 SBIR/STTR selection process. The SBIR/STTR program, part of America’s Seed Fund, is the nation’s largest source of early-stage, non-dilutive funding for innovative technologies.About Spatiam CorporationFounded in 2020, Spatiam Corporation is pioneering the development of Delay and Disruption Tolerant Networks through its flagship SPATIAM DTN Platform. The company is dedicated to enabling reliable, efficient communication in space — working toward its vision of a commercial interplanetary Internet.For more information, visit www.spatiam.com

