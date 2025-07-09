Submit Release
Prime Minister Dr. Golob Meets with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

SLOVENIA, July 9 - The Special Rapporteur presented the main findings of her recent report titled "From the Economy of Occupation to the Economy of Genocide," which discusses the profits gained by large international corporations from the illegal Israeli occupation and the actions of the Israeli government.

She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for Slovenia's steps and stance, especially for the sincerity of its positions. They touched upon the EU–Israel Association Agreement and the clear violations of some of its provisions. As the Prime Minister had already highlighted ahead of the June European Council, the EU’s response has been inadequate. As a Union, we can no longer speak of upholding the rule of law, as our reaction to the atrocities in Gaza has been entirely insufficient. Therefore, if the EU fails to take concrete measures in response to the violations of the Association Agreement, individual member states — including Slovenia and some like-minded countries — will act independently.

