GEORGIA, July 9 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Ti Cold and Karis Cold have officially broken ground on a new $60 million cold storage facility for PermaCold Logistics in Darien, McIntosh County. The industrial cold storage construction company’s latest project will support 50 jobs upon completion of phase one.

“Today’s announcement is the largest known economic development win for McIntosh County, marking another success for rural Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Companies like Ti Cold, Karis Cold, and PermaCold Logistics, as well as our reliable and fast-growing ports and highway systems, support logistics industry jobs in every corner of the state. I'm grateful for the decision to open this facility and bring even more jobs to hardworking rural Georgians.”

Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including, but not limited to, complete design and engineering, master site planning, operations guidance, and consulting services to help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing cold storage industry.

“We’ve had the privilege of building in Georgia many times over the years, and we’re thrilled to be working in McIntosh County,” said Sam Tippmann, Founder and CEO of Ti Cold. “The support we’ve received has been incredible – from the state officials to the team in McIntosh County, and the City of Darien. We are truly excited to bring this beautiful facility to your community and look forward to contributing to its continued growth.”

The new facility is located at Tidewater Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site, in Darien. This advanced cold storage complex will have a clear height of 50 feet and feature a flexible, convertible design that maintains temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The facility will also incorporate an environmentally friendly refrigeration system. Additionally, structural steel pallet racks will accommodate over 30,000 pallet positions. The facility will post more information regarding open positions throughout the construction process.

“This groundbreaking marks a transformational moment for McIntosh County,” said Chairwoman Kate Pontello Karwacki, McIntosh County Board of Commissioners. “Ti Cold and Karis Cold’s investment in our community is a strong endorsement of the assets we offer from our strategic location along the I-95 corridor and proximity to the Ports to the welcoming business climate we’re committed to fostering. This project not only brings high-quality jobs and economic opportunity but also strengthens the industrial foundation we’ve been working hard to build. We’re proud to welcome Ti Cold and look forward to a long, productive partnership.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Power.

“Cold storage plays a vital role in Georgia’s logistics and supply chain infrastructure, ensuring that agricultural and food products reach markets efficiently,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Innovative companies like Ti Cold, Karis Cold, and PermaCold Logistics are helping to fuel economic growth across the state. Congratulations to the companies, the City of Darien, and McIntosh County on this exciting new chapter.”

About Ti Cold

Ti Cold is known as a specialty, award-winning industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities. They utilize time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and maximize profitability by fully integrating operations and supply chains. Learn more at www.ticold.com.

About Karis Cold

Karis Cold is a private investment and development company with expertise in the cold storage industry. The company invests in and develops properties across the U.S., with a platform covering the entire spectrum of cold storage development and investment, including build-to-suit solutions, sale-leaseback financing, and expansions and redevelopment of existing facilities.